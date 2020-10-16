SF Christian and Washington get volleyball sweeps Thursday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SF Christian Chargers have not lost a match this year and that continued Thursday night when they swept Harrisburg on their home court. SFC is the top team in Class “A” and Harrisburg is always in the mix for a “AA” title. The Tigers took #3 Huron to a 5th set and lost 16-14 on Tuesday. And that makes SF Christian’s dominance Thursday all the more impressive led by Abby Glanzer and her very talented teammates.

Over at the Warriors gym it was also a dominating performance by the 2nd-ranked team in “AA”. Washington beat Pierre 3-0. The Warriors have lost only 3 matches all season. Sydni Schetnan and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda led the way for WHS.

