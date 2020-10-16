Advertisement

South Dakota reports 793 new COVID-19 cases Friday

MGN
MGN(MGN)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 793 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Friday.

The 793 new cases bring the state total to 31,804, 7,312 of which are currently active. Of those cases, 24,186 have recovered.

Current hospitalizations decreased slightly from Thursday to 299. 2,044 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus in total. COVID-19 patients occupy 12% of hospital beds and 18% of ICU beds.

The three newly reported deaths bring the death toll to 307.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minnesota reports record level of new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota health officials have reported nearly 2,300 new coronavirus cases, the first time the state has surpassed the 2,000 mark.

News

Iowa virus deaths, new cases and positivity rate remain high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours as of Friday came as the state reported 16 more deaths.

News

Avera opens second COVID-19 testing facility in Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Avera Health is opening a second COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Sioux Falls as the state continues to see a rise in cases.

News

127 inmates at Mike Durfee State Prison test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
More than 100 inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Viewers answer call for donations at Coats for All event

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dozens of people will stay a little warmer this winter, thanks to some generous donations on Friday.It’s thanks in part to the dozens of people who donated coats, hats and gloves at our Coats for All Drive Thru and Drop Off event.

News

Sanford Health donates $3 million to area food banks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sanford Health has donated $3 million to area food banks to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

City accepting proposals for community art, site enhancements at downtown Sioux Falls development

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The City of Sioux Falls is accepting proposals for temporary community art and site enhancements at its newest development downtown.

News

The Coats for All Drive Thru & Drop Off event

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

The importance of getting a mammogram

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dr. Tricia Merrigan, a breast surgeon with Avera, talks about the importance of getting a mammogram and the precautions Avera is taking amid the pandemic.

News

Missouri man arrested for allegedly assaulting elderly woman in Sanborn County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Missouri man was arrested in South Dakota Thursday after allegedly assaulting an elderly woman and then stealing her pickup.