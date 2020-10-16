South Dakota reports 793 new COVID-19 cases Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 793 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Friday.

The 793 new cases bring the state total to 31,804, 7,312 of which are currently active. Of those cases, 24,186 have recovered.

Current hospitalizations decreased slightly from Thursday to 299. 2,044 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus in total. COVID-19 patients occupy 12% of hospital beds and 18% of ICU beds.

The three newly reported deaths bring the death toll to 307.

