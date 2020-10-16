Advertisement

Staying Pretty Cool

Highs in the 40s
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day on Friday leading to a chance for some very light showers across mainly northern South Dakota. We wouldn’t be surprised if a few flurries fell as well with how much colder the morning lows will be. Saturday will feature a brief warm up for the southern portions of the area including Sioux Falls with temperatures back in the upper 50s to near 60, but then another cold front will push through that night.

That cold front will develop some more showers and even some snowflakes mixing in as temperatures drop Saturday night into Sunday morning into the 20s for many. With ground temperatures still warm and the forcing of the precipitation looking rather weak, snowfall accumulation is not anticipated. At worst case, we may see some briefly on grassy surfaces but that will all disappear once the snow stops and temperatures warm above freezing. Sundays highs will only be in the lower to mid 40s with morning lows on Monday dropping to the lower to mid 20s.

Temperatures will stay cold next week before they slowly rebound back into the lower to mid 50s by the end of next week, but it’s trending like temperatures will certainly stay below 60 degrees for quite awhile with no major warm ups on the way soon.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Getting Even Colder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Windy Conditions Leading to Fire Concern

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

Forecast

Much Colder Air Returning

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

The Cool-Down Begins

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT