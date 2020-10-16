Viewers answer call for donations at Coats for All event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dozens of people will stay a little warmer this winter, thanks to some generous donations on Friday.

It’s thanks in part to the dozens of people who donated coats, hats and gloves at our Coats for All Drive Thru and Drop Off event.

They stopped by Billion Chevrolet at 12th Street & Lyons Avenue and Billion Dodge at 69th Street & Louise Avenue Friday morning, to drop off winter gear for the Salvation Army.

Both dealerships said the donations kept coming in throughout the day.

This year marks the 33rd year for the annual coat drive campaign, sponsored by Dakota News Now, Billion Auto, Shipley’s Garment Spa and The Salvation Army.

If you have coats or winter gear that you’d like to donate, there is still time to help.

You can find drop boxes located at all Billion Auto dealership locations in Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, and Worthing. A drop box is also available at The Salvation Army office at 900 N. Cliff Avenue. Donations will be accepted until Friday, October 23rd.

The Salvation Army says it needs new and gently-used coats, hats, gloves and other warm attire. Shipley’s Garment Spa will clean the items and The Salvation Army will distribute them, free of charge, to people in our community who need them.

