Advertisement

Voting information made more accessible to South Dakota deaf community

The South Dakota Association of the Deaf provides videos on how to register to vote using American Sign Language.
The South Dakota Association of the Deaf provides videos on how to register to vote using American Sign Language.(South Dakota Association of the Deaf)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When it comes to an election every vote matters. So this year, new videos have been made to help make the voting process more accessible for the deaf community in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Association of the Deaf provides videos on how to register to vote using American Sign Language.

This year they are taking it a step further. Also, including videos that explain the ballot issues: Initiated Measure 26, which deals with legalizing medical marijuana. Amendment A, the recreational marijuana question. And Amendment B, which would allow sports betting in deadwood. Also discussing the pros and cons of each one.

“Here’s the issue, here’s the impact that it may have,” said Kevin Barber, President of the South Dakota Association of the Deaf.

“These ballot issues were extremely important and they are complicated and there’s a lot of controversies involved. So we wanted to make sure the people understood it in a neutral and unbiased way in ASL-American Sign Language.”

Barber says easier access to information allows those in the deaf community to be more involved and active in the voting process.

“They have the power to change things and we want people to realize that and it takes all of us to exercise our right to vote and it impacts our lives, it impacts our accessibility and we want to make sure that we pick the right people to represent us in government,” said Barber.

Conveying the information through American Sign Language could even be the difference between someone voting or not voting.

“Not until they’ve seen videos in sign do they get a better understanding of the pros and cons so they feel comfortable in selecting how they are going to vote,” said Barber.

The videos are also captioned and voiced over to ensure no one misses out on voting information.

The videos are made possible through a grant funded by the Department of Human Services and Secretary of State. You can find the videos on the South Dakota Association of the Deaf Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

SDSU launches ‘Pheasant State’ merchandise collection

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota State University worked with the creative team at Collegiate Licensing Company to develop a new merchandise collection.

News

Minnesota reports record level of new coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota health officials have reported nearly 2,300 new coronavirus cases, the first time the state has surpassed the 2,000 mark.

News

Iowa virus deaths, new cases and positivity rate remain high

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours as of Friday came as the state reported 16 more deaths.

Latest News

News

South Dakota reports 793 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 793 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Friday.

News

Avera opens second COVID-19 testing facility in Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Avera Health is opening a second COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Sioux Falls as the state continues to see a rise in cases.

News

127 inmates at Mike Durfee State Prison test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
More than 100 inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield have tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Viewers answer call for donations at Coats for All event

Updated: 5 hours ago
Dozens of people will stay a little warmer this winter, thanks to some generous donations on Friday.It’s thanks in part to the dozens of people who donated coats, hats and gloves at our Coats for All Drive Thru and Drop Off event.

News

Sanford Health donates $3 million to area food banks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sanford Health has donated $3 million to area food banks to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

City accepting proposals for community art, site enhancements at downtown Sioux Falls development

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The City of Sioux Falls is accepting proposals for temporary community art and site enhancements at its newest development downtown.