Weekend Cold Front Incoming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Now we’re really feeling like fall across the Dakota News Now viewing area! It’s going to certainly feel that way for the football games tonight as well. Expect lows tonight to be relatively mild thanks to cloud cover sticking around keeping us in the upper 30′s to the lower 40′s.

Saturday will be an interesting day as the cold front moves through the area. This will keep our temperatures much colder in northern South Dakota (in the lower 40′s) but then get back to near 60 degrees around I-90 and south. As the cold front moves through, this will develop a light rain/snow mix. Some of us saw some snow showers briefly this morning, but remember that the ground is warmer so it’s not going to be sticking around long.

As a matter of fact, we’ll have several chances of these light rain/snow showers as disturbances continue to move in from Canada. Again, accumulations aren’t anticipated although there may be some briefly on grassy surfaces. Highs on Sunday will only be around 40 degrees with morning lows dropping into the lower 20′s.

Next week will remain much colder as well with highs only in the 40′s to barely getting to the 50′s by Wednesday and that will be a one day only appearance as we’ll be generally in the 40′s for the most part with morning lows ranging from the mid to upper 20′s. Chances for a rain/snow mix will be with us on Tuesday, Thursday, and next Saturday.

