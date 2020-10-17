FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Hanson!

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regular season comes to a close for most teams in South Dakota tonight, and the final Football Friday offers a chance for postseason tune-up for a pair of 6-1 teams.

The final Tailgate Tour stop of 2020 is Alexandria for the showdown between #5 Hanson and #2 Canistota/Freeman! In the video viewer above Beaver coach Jim Haskamp talks about how the team has gone from winless two years ago to contender this season, plus get the final Dakota News Now Sports Puppy Pick of the year!

In the video viewer below Canistota/Freeman coach James Strang talks about how his Pride team found their own identity as they attempt to win three consecutive 9A State Championships!

