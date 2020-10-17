Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Hanson!

Previewing Canistota/Freeman at Hanson to end the regular season!
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regular season comes to a close for most teams in South Dakota tonight, and the final Football Friday offers a chance for postseason tune-up for a pair of 6-1 teams.

The final Tailgate Tour stop of 2020 is Alexandria for the showdown between #5 Hanson and #2 Canistota/Freeman! In the video viewer above Beaver coach Jim Haskamp talks about how the team has gone from winless two years ago to contender this season, plus get the final Dakota News Now Sports Puppy Pick of the year!

In the video viewer below Canistota/Freeman coach James Strang talks about how his Pride team found their own identity as they attempt to win three consecutive 9A State Championships!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-16-20)

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Featuring 15 prep games from South Dakota and Iowa!

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, October 15th

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Thursday, October 15th

Sports

SF Christian and Washington get volleyball sweeps Thursday night

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
SF Christian and Washington get volleyball sweeps Thursday night

Sports

Brandon Valley girls soccer team is peaking at the right time for the state championship Saturday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Brandon Valley girls soccer team is peaking at the right time for the state championship Saturday

Latest News

Sports

Sanford Health to keep safe environment for players, coaches at Crossover Classic

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Sanford Health to keep safe environment for players, coaches at Crossover Classic

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, October 15th

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT

Sports

Brandon Valley girls soccer team is peaking at the right time

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT

Sports

Sanford to keep safe environment at Pentagon for Crossover Classic

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT

Sports

SF Christian and Washington sweep to wins in volleyball Thursday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT

Play of the Week

The Billion Automotive Plays of the Week are quite Patriotic

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
The Billion Automotive Plays of the Week are quite Patriotic