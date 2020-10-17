Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-16-20)

Featuring Highlights From 15 Games!
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Week eight of Football Friday saw the regular season came to a close in 9-Man and 11B while the other three classes of 11-Man football continue to jockey for playoff positioning.

Our show begins above with a trio of matchups in 11AAA featuring Harrisburg at Brandon Valley, O’Gorman at Aberdeen and Washington at Lincoln. We then check in on 11AA with Mitchell visiting Pierre.

We’ve got a busy night of action in 11A headlined by West Central dominating at Dell Rapids, Canton and Sioux Falls Christian going down to the wire and Vermillion stunning Dakota Valley. Then we check in on a couple of regular season finales in 11B with Beresford at Bridgwater/Emery-Ethan and Sioux Valley at Garretson.

The final week of 9-Man begins our next segment with Parkston at Platte-Geddes, Canistota/Freeman rolling at Hanson and Chester defeating Baltic!

We wrap up our show seeing how 9B wrapped up their season with Waverly/South Shore at Langford and Deubrook at Colman-Egan. We also check in on the beginning of the Iowa State Playoffs with MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux Center!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

