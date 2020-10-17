Man dies after shooting at Sioux Falls police officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man is dead after a shooting involving Sioux Falls Police.

The shooting happened just after 11:00 Friday night, at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Elmwood Avenue.

Two police officers responded to a call to the apartment for a person who was refusing to leave.

Police say when the first officer entered the building, the man who was refusing to leave the building began shooting at the officer. According to a news release, the second officer fired his weapon at the man, because of the imminent threat of serious harm or death.

The officers reported the shooting to Metro Communications and remained outside the building until more officers arrived.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his head and a handgun next to him.

Officers performed life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first officer received minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

The Sioux Falls Police officers will be placed on administrative leave, in accordance with police policy.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns requested the Division of Criminal Investigation investigate this shooting.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.