Officer Involved Shooting In Sioux Falls Friday Night

Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man is dead and two officers have been placed on administrative leave following a shooting in Sioux Falls.

Friday night officers were called to an apartment building in the 700 block of North Elmwood Avenue just after 11 pm. They had received reports of a man that was refusing to leave the apartment building.

Two officers responded to the initial call. The first officer entered the building and the man who was the subject of the call opened fire on the first officer. This prompted the second officer to return fire.

The two officers exited the building and waited for backup to arrive. Once more officers were on scene a perimeter was formed around the apartment complex before reentering the building. Once back inside, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his head.

Live saving procedures were performed by officers prior to the arrival of paramedics, but the man was eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

The officer that first entered the building received minor injuries.

A man who lives in the neighboring apartment, and wishes to remain anonymous, said the situation was unsettling.

“It was a little bit nerve-racking because we didn’t know if it was going to continue.”

Police have not yet released the name of the man who was shot. Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns requested the Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate this shooting.

More details are expected to come from police briefing Monday morning.

