Sioux Falls homicide suspect arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a suspect wanted in a Sioux Falls homicide has been arrested.

U.S. Marshals located and arrested Ryan Noel Aadland, 34, Saturday in Pierre.

Aadland faces first degree murder charges for the shooting of Clay Douglas Stubbs.

Police say Aadland and Lowell Patrick Luberg met Stubbs on October 8 in Sioux Falls during a drug deal.

Police say an argument broke out over money owed for previous drug transactions and that’s when the shots were fired.

More information will be available Monday during the daily police briefing.

