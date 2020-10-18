Advertisement

A STATE SOCCER: West Central Girls Return To The Top While Chargers Boys Break Through

Trojan Girls Knock Off Tea 2-0 While Sioux Falls Christian Boys Upend Titans In Penalty Kicks
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the third straight year the State A Soccer Championships were rematches.

And for the third straight year the games did not disappoint.

After Tea ended their run of three straight championships last year, West Central got revenge and back on top, getting second half goals from Rylee Haldemann and Keighlor Nolz to defeat the Titans 2-0, winning their fourth state championship in five years.

In the boys game Sioux Falls Christian, who had failed to score in their two previous championship games against Tea, defeated the Titans 4-3 in penalty kicks to claim a 2-1 victory, ending the Titans bid for a fourth consecutive title. The Chargers' Sam Gurnick scored the game’s first goal in the first half before Tea’s Tyler Duffy got the equalizer about seven minutes later.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

