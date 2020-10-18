Advertisement

AA STATE SOCCER: Brandon Valley Girls Win Via Another Shutout, O’Gorman Boys Stun Unbeaten Stevens

Lynx Win 2-0 While Knights Upset Top-Seeded Raiders 2-1
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Soccer Tournament lived up to it’s reputation for producing unlikely finalists.

And this year they got to hoist the championship hardware.

With goals from Kennedy Neubel and Julia Kreutner the Bradon Valley Lynx girls overpowered Roosevelt, winning their sixth consecutive match via shutout 3-0 to claim the AA title.

The best was saved for last in the boys' match. Top-seed Rapid City Stevens, who had not lost a game all year, got out to a 1-0 lead in the championship against O’Gorman thanks to Zack Williams' breakaway goal. Undaunted the Knights tied things with 45 seconds left in the opening half on a Wes Zimprich rebound goal. Then in the second half a perfect header from Patrick Stys would put the Knights ahead for good, leading them to a 2-1 victory and their first sanctioned championship.

