Community Blood Bank says demand for blood donations is high

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Community Blood Bank is seeing a high demand for O positive (37% of the population) and A positive (34% of the population) blood, placing supply at very low levels.

Community Blood Bank is searching for donors representing the majority of the blood types for the nation’s populations.

With over 70% of local patients having either O positive or A positive blood type, there has been a strong surge in these blood types placing hospitals in the Sioux Empire near critical shortages.

“We need to maintain a strong supply of O positive and A positive red blood cells to keep the 36 local hospitals at adequate levels over several days. Currently, we are only able to provide a 72 hour supply of these main blood types,” states Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank.

“With COVID-19 policies preventing us from maximizing our donation schedules, concerns over a surge in the number of COVID cases in our community, and a continued influx of community members requiring surgery, a pressing demand is being placed on the most common of blood types," Versteeg said. "The only way we can improve our supply of O positive and A positive blood types is through concerned volunteers coming forward to donate. Blood is one of the essential foundations for our medical community in order to treat patients in need. We cannot do this without community support, please schedule your donation today.”

Help save lives this week at these special events:

Monday, October 19- GreatLife Career Crossing (4101 W. Benson Rd.), Sioux Falls, SD: 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/GreatLifeCareerCrossingBloodDrive

Thursday, October 19- St. Michael’s Catholic Church (1610 South Marion Rd.), Sioux Falls, SD: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/Oct22StMichaelsCatholicBloodDrive

Friday, October 23- KRRO / HuHot Halloween Blood Drive (Huhot 2101 West 41st St., Sioux Falls, SD): 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/KRROHUHOTBloodDrive

Avera McKennan Donor Room (Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 3rd floor, donor parking by valet area) Sioux Falls, SDMonday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-322-7111 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room (1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking), Sioux Falls, SD: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-333-6444 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

