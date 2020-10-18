Dakota State Rallies Past Presentation

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After falling behind by 18 points to Presentation (S.D.) in the middle of the third quarter Saturday afternoon at Trojan Field, Dakota State (S.D.) stormed back by scoring 21 unanswered points in the final 19:47 and held to a 21-18 North Star Athletic Association football conference victory. The Trojans won their sixth straight meeting with the Saints, raising their all-time series record to 9-2.

Dakota State snapped their two-game losing streak, improving to 2-3 overall/NSAA conference record. It was the first home victory of the season for DSU, who started their three-game home stand Saturday. Presentation remained winless in six games this season (0-6 overall/NSAA conference record). DSU swept the season series with PC for the second straight year (defeated PC 42-0 on Sept. 19 in Aberdeen).

FIRST QUARTER

Dakota State kicked off the game by recording 10 plays for 47 yards in nearly five minutes but could not earn their first lead of the game. The Trojans produced three 10-plus rushing yards first-downs, thanks to a 12-yard rush by Brenner Furlong and back-to-back first downs by Chase Dufek (11 yards and 16 yards).

DSU’s Caleb Nielsen missed a 35-yard field goal attempt as the game remained scoreless with 10:04 on the clock.

Presentation was forced to punt on their first drive of the game after going three-and-out. The Trojans used another 10 plays on the ensuing possession but was forced to punt.

Dakota State had 81 total offensive yards in the first 15 minutes of the game and held Presentation to 13 total offensive yards.

SECOND QUARTER

Near the end of the first quarter, PC’s Luiz Ferreria recorded a 45-yard punt from DSU’s 46-yard line to 1-yard line. The Trojans were forced to punt in the early second quarter.

Nielsen’s punt was blocked by PC’s Jarod Seery in the end zone as was recovered by Kellan Callahan for a touchdown with 14:08 on the clock. The PAT extra-point kick by Ferreria was no good as the Saints hold a 6-0 lead.

DSU was forced to punt on the next drive, setting up another scoring drive for the Saints. With the drive starting on PC’s 33-yard line, Hunter Giffrow threw a 20-yard pass to Marshal Chace on a third-down situation to DSU’s 44-yard line.

Giffrow threw a 14-yard pass to Kody Griffis for another first down to DSU’s 24-yard line. The Saints was unable to score a touchdown, as they settled for a 31-yard field goal by Ferreira to extend their lead to 9-0 with 4:05 remaining in the second.

DSU’s defense halted the Saints to score as Conner Tordsen forced a fumble on Giffrow and was recovered by Trojan Gustavo Bonilla on DSU’s 49-yard line with 1:32 to go before halftime

Presentation held a 9-0 halftime lead. The Saints had 95 total offensive yards in the second quarter and limited the Trojans to 16 total offensive yards.

THIRD QUARTER

Presentation quickly scored with a touchdown to kick off the third quarter. Preston Jones opened with a 10-yard rush from their own 31-yard line to 41-yard line.

On the next play, Giffrow threw a 59-yard pass to Chace for a touchdown with 14:02 on the clock. The Saints failed to convert their 2-point PAT attempt as they widen their lead to 15-0.

PC took advantage of DSU’s turnover with 7:24 to go in the third quarter. The Trojans committed a fumble lost, which was recovered by Braden Christie on the DSU’s 25-yard line.

The Saints had to settled for a 41-yard field goal by Ferreria as Presentation’s lead grew to 18-0 with 5:41 remaining in the third.

Devericks kicked off with a 45-yard pass to Jacob Hirsch to kick off the ensuing possession for the Trojans. Devericks hit a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dajshon Keel as the Trojans snapped their scoring drought with 4:47 on the clock. Nielsen added a successful PAT extra-point kick as DSU trimmed PC’s lead to 18-7.

Dakota State regained possession after the Saints committed a turnover on the next drive. PC’s Giffrow fumbled the ball, which was forced by Payton Harrell and was recovered by Tordsen on PC’s 34-yard line with 2:48 on the clock.

Facing fourth-and-6 situation, DSU’s Devericks threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Hirsch with 1:41 left in the third quarter. Nielsen hit a successful PAT extra-point kick as the Trojans' deficit was reduced to 18-14.

FOURTH QUARTER

Both teams were forced to punt to kick off the fourth quarter.

Dakota State started their game-winning touchdown drive on their own 35-yard line with 12:23 on the clock. The highlight of the scoring drive was a 32-yard reception by Hirsch from Devericks' pass on DSU’s 46-yard line to PC’s 22-yard line.

The Trojans added two first-downs, moving the ball to the Saints' 2-yard line. Facing fourth-and-goal on the 1-yard line, Branson Taylor rushed for a 1-yard touchdown as the Trojans earned their first lead of the game. Nielsen added the PAT extra-point kick as DSU earned a 21-18 lead with 6:34 to go.

Dakota State’s defense forced Presentation to punt twice and secured the game with an interception by Mahdi Benalshaikh with eight seconds remaining on PC’s 48-yard line.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Devericks completed 13 passes in 24 attempts for 166 yards with two touchdowns for the Trojans. Keel had six receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. Hirsch had a career-high 114 receiving yards on five catches and a touchdown.

Furlong rushed 13 times for 47 yards for DSU. Dufek added six rushes for 26 yards. Taylor had a rushing touchdown.

Nico Feroni and Cole McCarty each tallied six tackles for Dakota State. Justin Cater Marcus Vanden Bosch , Harrell and Jeb Sanford each added four tackles. Braedon Wallenstein had a quarterback sack for seven yards lost. Harrell and Tordsen each had a forced fumble. Bonilla and Tordsen each recorded a fumble recovery. Benalshaikh had an interception.

Giffrow was 12-of-25 for 158 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Saints. Chace caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Kevin Wright added two receptions for 46 yards.

Innocent rushed 10 times for 47 yards for PC. Jones added eight rushes for 27 yards.

Anthony Lawson had five punt returns for 102 total yards for Presentation. Wright added a 39-yard kick-off return.

Avry Rice and Lane Bourdon each led the Saints' defense with 10 tackles. Jerod Boswell added nine tackles and two quarterback sacks. Braden Christie had eight tackles.

Ferreria was 2-for-2 on field goals, making 41- and 31-yard field goals for PC.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Dakota State had 244 total offensive yards compared to Presentation 231 total offensive yards. The Trojans rushed 78 yards, while the Saints had 76 rushing yards. DSU recorded 166 passing yards. PC registered 158 passing yards.

The Trojans produced 12 first downs. The Saints had 10 first downs. DSU was 5-of-18 on third-down conversions while holding PC to 1-of-12 third downs.

Dakota State held the ball for 33 minutes, 13 seconds. Presentation had the ball control for 26 minutes, 47 seconds.

The Saints' defense produced 10.5 tackles-for-loss of 34 yards lost. The Trojans had 9.5 tackles-for-loss of 30 yards lost.

UP NEXT

Dakota State continues their North Star Athletic Association’s 3-game home stand next Saturday, hosting Valley City State (N.D.). Kick-off is set for 4 p.m. at Trojan Field.

Presentation returns home next Saturday as they host Mayville State (N.D.). The game is set for 2 p.m. at Swisher Field in Aberdeen.

