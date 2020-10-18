Damage from August wind storm in Midwest at $7.5 billion

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A new report says damage estimates from a rare wind storm that slammed Iowa and some other parts of the Midwest in August are growing.

The total is now $7.5 billion.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the Aug. 10 storm is currently the second-costliest U.S. disaster so far in 2020, although cost estimates for the widespread wildfires along the West Coast aren’t yet available.

The August storm hit Iowa hard but also caused damage in Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota and Indiana.

The most expensive disaster so far this year was Hurricane Laura, which caused $14 billion in damage along the Gulf Coast.

