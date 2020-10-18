Advertisement

Damage from August wind storm in Midwest at $7.5 billion

Rod Pierce looks at a cornfield that was damaged in the derecho earlier this month, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa. Pierce is among hundreds of Iowa farmers who are still puzzling over what to do next following the Aug. 10 derecho, a storm that hit several Midwestern states but was especially devastating in Iowa as it cut west to east through the state's midsection with winds of up to 140 mph.
Rod Pierce looks at a cornfield that was damaged in the derecho earlier this month, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa. Pierce is among hundreds of Iowa farmers who are still puzzling over what to do next following the Aug. 10 derecho, a storm that hit several Midwestern states but was especially devastating in Iowa as it cut west to east through the state's midsection with winds of up to 140 mph.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A new report says damage estimates from a rare wind storm that slammed Iowa and some other parts of the Midwest in August are growing.

The total is now $7.5 billion.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the Aug. 10 storm is currently the second-costliest U.S. disaster so far in 2020, although cost estimates for the widespread wildfires along the West Coast aren’t yet available.

The August storm hit Iowa hard but also caused damage in Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota and Indiana.

The most expensive disaster so far this year was Hurricane Laura, which caused $14 billion in damage along the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

