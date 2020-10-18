Dordt Drubs Doane

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt Defenders scored 30 unanswered points on the way to a 44-19 win in GPAC play on Saturday afternoon.

The Defenders marched on their first drive to the Doane 20 and looked like they were going to score to take an early lead but the Tigers' Damond Brown stepped in front of a Noah Clayberg pass and returned it 82 yards to the Dordt three before getting caught by Clayberg. Doane scored on the very next play with Jacobi White taking it in for a 6-0 lead.

The Defenders scored on their next four drives with Clayberg capping the first drive with a 12 yard run. Clayberg found Levi Jungling for a touchdown pass of 19 yards on the first play of the second quarter for a 13-6 lead and the junior quarterback ran for another score from the three yard line for a 20-6 advantage.

Clayberg added a one yard plunge on fourth and goal with 4:27 left in the first half for a 27-6 lead. Doane did get the ball to the Dordt 24 on the next drive but a pair of sacks by Colyn Oostenink and David Kacmarynski ended the threat and the 21 point held to halftime.

Dordt’s Brett Zachman knocked his fifth field goal of the season through near the midpoint of the third quarter to lead 30-6.

A pair of Dordt miscues led to eventual Doane scores with a fumble at the Doane 36 starting the Tigers on a 64 yard drive at the end of the third quarter and the visitors also took advantage of a Dordt fumble in the fourth quarter to start a 31 yard drive for their final score.

Dordt’s last two touchdowns came on a Jungling eight yard run and a Jacob Loomis to Eli Boldan 20 yard score.

THE NUMBERS

Dordt outgained the Tigers 528-162 and gained 262 yards rushing and 266 passing. The Dordt defense held Doane to 139 yards rushing and 23 yards of passing offense on two completions.

Noah Clayberg was 17-24 passing for 230 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 70 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

Carter Schiebout ran for 103 yards on 13 carries and Michael Sondermann ran 12 times for 53 yards.

Levi Jungling had eight catches for 137 yards and a touchdown reception.

Jayden Huisman caught three passes for 36 yards and Lucas Warner had two catches for 27 yards. Hayden Large also had two grabs for 19 yards.

Josh Mrazek and Jessup Leakey each had six tackles.

David Kacmarynski and Quinton Murphy each had five tackles with one sack each.

Colyn Oostenink had four tackles with 2.5 for loss and two sacks.

Dordt is now 4-1 and Doane is 2-3.

JOEL PENNER SAID

“I thought our guys played hard today. I was pleased with our efficiency in the pass game and our ability to run the ball inside. Defensively, we were stingy in pass defense. Our special teams made a huge jump this week. We have to fix our turnovers. This is a team making good progress each week.”

NEXT

Dordt will travel to face Concordia on Saturday, October 24 at 1:00.

