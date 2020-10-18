Advertisement

Evacuations remain in place for north-central Colorado fire

The CalWood fire is burning in Boulder County.
The CalWood fire is burning in Boulder County.(11 Breaking Weather Chaser Eric Kelly)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER, CO. (AP) - Nearly 3,000 people were forced to flee from a fast-moving fire in north-central Colorado, and authorities believe some buildings were lost.

The CalWood fire started around noon Saturday and was pushed by strong winds. Evacuations were ordered and by Sunday morning the fire had burned nearly 14 square miles.

Boulder County officials say that based on the path of the fire, they believe houses were burned northwest of Boulder.

Boulder County Emergency Operations Center officials say the more humid weather Sunday morning should help fire crews.

Meanwhile, the Cameron Peak fire, which started in mid-August and is burning west of Fort Collins, has grown to 318 square miles and was 62% contained on Sunday.

