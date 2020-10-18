Advertisement

Gov. Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase concert to go on with new headliner

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D.
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D.(AP Photo/James Nord, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the cancellation of the Chris Young concert scheduled to headline Governor Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase, a new headlining act has been lined up.

According to Mary Lehecka Nelson, Deputy Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, country music artist Chase Rice will be the event’s new headliner.

“We are very excited to be welcoming Chase Rice, Neil Thrasher and Kelley Lovelace to our event," Lehecka Nelson said in a statement to Dakota News Now.

Chase Rice is a country music singer. Thrasher and Lovelace are singer song-writers.

Lehecka Nelson says the artists will be performing a “writers-in the round," an acoustic experience where they combine storytelling and singing.

Tickets for the event will not be sold to the public, according to Lehecka Nelson, but they could be available through local giveaways.

The concert is scheduled to take place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Oct. 24.

The Chris Young concert, originally scheduled to take place at the Premier Center on Oct. 24, was canceled.

The concert became a topic of discussion after The Daily Beast posted an article suggesting the concert could lead to the spread of COVID-19. The article was also critical that the concert was set to be presented by a health care provider, Sanford Health.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana police recruit fired for ties to neo-Nazis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Indiana police recruit fired for ties to neo-Nazis

News

Evacuations remain in place for north-central Colorado fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Evacuations remain in place for north-central Colorado fire

News

Damage from August wind storm in Midwest at $7.5 billion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Damage from August wind storm in Midwest at $7.5 billion

News

Minnesota reports more than 1,700 new virus cases, 17 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota reports more than 1,700 new virus cases, 17 deaths

Latest News

News

Iowa rate of new coronavirus cases ranks eighth-highest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Iowa rate of new coronavirus cases ranks eighth-highest

News

South Dakota reports 658 new cases of COVID-19, eight more deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota reports 658 new cases of COVID-19, eight more deaths

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Sioux Falls homicide suspect arrested

Updated: 21 hours ago
Police say a suspect wanted in a Sioux Falls homicide has been arrested. The U.S. Marshall’s service located and arrested Ryan Noel Aadland, 34, Saturday in Pierre.

News

Supervisor named for Black Hills National Forest

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supervisor named for Black Hills National Forest

News

Officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls Friday night

Updated: 23 hours ago
One man is dead and two officers have been placed on administrative leave following a shooting in Sioux Falls.