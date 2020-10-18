Gov. Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase concert to go on with new headliner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the cancellation of the Chris Young concert scheduled to headline Governor Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase, a new headlining act has been lined up.

According to Mary Lehecka Nelson, Deputy Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, country music artist Chase Rice will be the event’s new headliner.

“We are very excited to be welcoming Chase Rice, Neil Thrasher and Kelley Lovelace to our event," Lehecka Nelson said in a statement to Dakota News Now.

Chase Rice is a country music singer. Thrasher and Lovelace are singer song-writers.

Lehecka Nelson says the artists will be performing a “writers-in the round," an acoustic experience where they combine storytelling and singing.

Tickets for the event will not be sold to the public, according to Lehecka Nelson, but they could be available through local giveaways.

The concert is scheduled to take place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Oct. 24.

The Chris Young concert, originally scheduled to take place at the Premier Center on Oct. 24, was canceled.

The concert became a topic of discussion after The Daily Beast posted an article suggesting the concert could lead to the spread of COVID-19. The article was also critical that the concert was set to be presented by a health care provider, Sanford Health.

