Hills-Beaver Creek Crushes Edgerton/Ellsworth In Home Opener

Patriots win long awaited first home game 56-6
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HILLS, MN (Dakota News Now) - Waiting an entire summer and through a global pandemic to play their first home game would not be enough for the Hills-Beaver Creek football team.

Their scheduled opener on Thursday was cancelled minutes before kickoff when a player for their opponent’s JV squad tested positive for COVID-19. They’d reschedule hours later with Edgerton/Ellsworth.

The wait for the home opener proved worth it as the Patriots crushed the Dutchmen 56-6 on Saturday afternoon.

