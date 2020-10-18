Advertisement

Israel, Bahrain sign deal establishing formal ties

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel and Bahrain have agreed to establish formal diplomatic relations, making the small Gulf country the fourth Arab state to normalize ties with Israel.

The U.S.-brokered agreement capped a one-day visit by a high-level delegation of American and Israeli officials to Bahrain.

Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates at a festive White House ceremony last month marking the “Abraham Accords,” a pair of U.S.-brokered diplomatic pacts with Israel. While the UAE’s deal with Israel formally established ties, the agreement with Bahrain was less detailed and included a mutual pledge to follow suit.

Sunday’s visit appeared to complete that task, clearing the way for the countries to open embassies and exchange ambassadors in the coming months.

