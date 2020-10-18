Advertisement

Midland Mashes Dakota Wesleyan

Tigers fall at home 50-14
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Midland Warriors rolled up 513 total yards of offense, outracing Dakota Wesleyan 50-14 in NAIA college football action on Saturday afternoon in Mitchell.

Spencer Neugebauer was the bright spot for the home team, hauling in 10 passes for 85 yards and a score.

The 1-4 Tigers visit Morningside next Saturday.

