Northwestern Hands Concordia First Loss

Red Raiders Win 31-17
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Shane Solberg hauled in a program record 267 receiving yards on 11 catches, two of which went for touchdowns, to lead Northwestern to a 31-17 victory over previously unbeaten Concordia on Saturday in NAIA college football action at Orange City.

Red Raider quarterback Tyson Kooima passed for 407 yards with both of his touchdowns going to Solberg. Konner McQuillan also rushed for 101 yards and a score.

The 3-1 Red Raiders will visit Doane next Saturday at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

