One dead after car crash near Rowena

Fatal accident near Rowena, SD
Fatal accident near Rowena, SD(Sam Tastad)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car crash near Rowena Sunday afternoon, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety Spokesman Tony Mangan.

Mangan says there were three occupants in the vehicle that crashed, one died.

The crash happened on Highway 42 around two o’clock, the highway was shut down in both directions while crews worked.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and more details are expected to be released later, Mangan tells Dakota News Now.

