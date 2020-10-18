One dead after car crash near Rowena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car crash near Rowena Sunday afternoon, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety Spokesman Tony Mangan.

Mangan says there were three occupants in the vehicle that crashed, one died.

The crash happened on Highway 42 around two o’clock, the highway was shut down in both directions while crews worked.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and more details are expected to be released later, Mangan tells Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.