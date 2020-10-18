South Dakota reports 658 new cases of COVID-19, eight more deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in South Dakota. State health officials reported 658 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with eight new deaths.

The new cases push the state’s total number of cases to 33,265. Of those, 8,012 are active.

Currently, 300 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, that number up five since Saturday. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 12.2% of the state’s hospital beds and 20.6% of the state’s ICU beds. 34.4% of the state’s hospital beds are still available, and 38.8% of ICU beds are unoccupied.

So far, 323 South Dakotans have died from complications related to COVID-19.

