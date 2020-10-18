Advertisement

Trevor Zuehlke Takes Field Again For Britton-Hecla

Senior Recovering From Brain Injury Honored At Final Home Game
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRITTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During a week of prep football that was filled with big plays and big games, the top moment came in Britton where Trevor Zuehlke took the field for the first time in a year for the Britton-Hecla Braves.

The senior, recovering from a brain injury he suffered last year, came out to the field for the second half of the Braves home finale with Warner in his starting linebacker spot (Zuehlke was also the Braves quarterback in previous seasons).

The Braves, Monarchs and crowd took a moment to honor the senior who was a state champion, 3-year captain, All-State and the 2019 team MVP on the field, and for showing even more character and heart off the field as he continues his recovery.

