Veerbeek Credits Special 1,000 Win Milestone To Players

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Prep volleyball history was made yesterday in Sioux City during the Heelan Classic when Western Christian got head coach Tammi Veerbeek her 1,000th career victory.

After starting her head coaching career in Okoboji, Veerbeek has spent the last 22 years in Hull where she set the Iowa record for most state championships with 12.

Now Veerbeek becomes just the third coach in Iowa history to reach 1,000 wins, though she’s quick to point praise toward her players.

