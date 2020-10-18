Advertisement

Veerbeek Credits Special 1,000 Win Milestone To Players

Has spent last 22 years coaching Western Christian volleyball program
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Prep volleyball history was made yesterday in Sioux City during the Heelan Classic when Western Christian got head coach Tammi Veerbeek her 1,000th career victory.

After starting her head coaching career in Okoboji, Veerbeek has spent the last 22 years in Hull where she set the Iowa record for most state championships with 12.

Now Veerbeek becomes just the third coach in Iowa history to reach 1,000 wins, though she’s quick to point praise toward her players.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Trevor Zuehlke Takes Field Again For Britton-Hecla

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Senior recovering from brain injury honored during final home game.

Sports

AA STATE SOCCER: Brandon Valley Girls Win Via Another Shutout, O’Gorman Boys Stun Unbeaten Stevens

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Lynx beat Riders 2-0, Pierre outlasts 11AA field, winning 2-1 in penalty kicks

Sports

A STATE SOCCER: West Central Girls Return To The Top While Chargers Boys Break Through

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
West Central girls defeat Tea 2-0, Sioux Falls Christian boys take out Titans 4-3 in penalty kicks

Sports

Western Christian’s Tammi Veerbeek Gets 1,000th Career Win

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
3rd prep volleyball coach in Iowa history to reach mark

Latest News

Sports

SDHSAA State A Soccer Recap

Updated: 17 hours ago
West Central girls and Sioux Falls Christian boys take home championships

Sports

SDHSAA State AA Soccer Recap

Updated: 17 hours ago
Brandon Valley Girls, O'Gorman Boys win title

Sports

Western Christian's Veerbeek Gets 1,000th Career Victory

Updated: 17 hours ago
Third prep volleyball coach in Iowa history to reach mark

Sports

Hills-Beaver Creek Crushes Edgerton/Ellsworth In Home Opener

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Patriots win long awaited home opener 56-6

Sports

Dordt Drubs Doane

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Defenders Improve to 4-1 With 44-19 Victory

Sports

Dakota State Rallies Past Presentation

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Trojans score 21-unanswered to edge Saints 21-18