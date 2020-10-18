Western Christian’s Tammi Veerbeek Gets 1,000th Career Win

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - A major high school volleyball milestone was reached this afternoon by Western Christian head coach Tammi Veerbeek.

The Wolfpack’s victory over Concordia (Nebraska) in the Heelan Classic today is the 1,000 win of Veerbeek’s career. This is her 22nd year at Western Christian after a stint at Okoboji and she’s the state’s all time leader in state championships with 12.

She’s just the third volleyball coach in Iowa high school history to reach a thousand career victories.

