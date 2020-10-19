1 hurt, 1 arrested after Sioux Falls chase results in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is hurt and another is behind bars after a pursuit through Sioux Falls resulted in the suspect crashing into a moped.

The incident began Sunday evening when a trooper attempted to pull over a pickup for a traffic violation on N. 60th Street near Interstate 29 in northern Sioux Falls. Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tony Mangan said the driver of the pickup refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

Troopers pursued the pickup to the downtown area. Mangan said the driver ran a stop light at 14th Street and Seventh Avenue and crashed into a moped. The driver of the moped was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officials called the pursuit off, though authorities were soon able to track down the suspect near his home and take him into custody. Mangan identified the suspect as 55-year-old Daniel Butler.

