Advertisement

Aberdeen businesses and organizations prepare to host indoor activities

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The cold weather is here to stay in northeastern South Dakota and things are beginning to turn around for David Novstrup, General Manager of Allevity Entertainment. He says the whole entertainment industry has been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic and says reopening while maintaining health guidelines is something no one was prepared for.

“We’re a member of The Bowling Proprietor’s Association, and also a group called IAAPA, which is everything from businesses like ours to Disney. And so, I don’t even know how many webinars I was a part of, or how many different things I read about their best practices, and watching businesses like ours reopen,” Novstrup says.

Novstrup is adding more activities to Allevity’s schedule for the colder months, hoping to host a space for students after school. It’s something that the Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen is in the process of transitioning to as well, having to host much of their summer activities outdoors. Director of Operations Shelby Roso says the organization has slowly seen an increase of participants since reopening as well.

“When they called school off, we were done here. So when we were done here, we knew it was time to crack down and get everything really super clean because we wanted to be open as soon as possible,” Roso says.

And as temperatures cool, Roso says they’ll still try to do much of their activities outdoors as the weather permits, and making sure any indoor activities remain safe as well.

“We’ve been able to take them out. We’ve been doing walks, you know. And obviously with the snow like starting today, we still half of our gym still open. So they’re still able to run around. They have the scooters, they have the basketballs. I mean, [it’s] not as such a big gym to play with. And, you know, spread out and run laps like probably need to burn off that energy,” Roso says.

As for Novstrup, he says he’s hopeful that foot traffic will begin to pick up with the cooler weather, and is excited to be hosting activities again.

“Once it gets cold, you can’t really go outside or you don’t want to. So trying to provide a time for kids aren’t in school yet. They can come with their mom and dad and have time,” Novstrup says.

Both say their locations are keeping in mind health guidelines when planning activities, and encourage visitors to be responsible and stay home if they’re feeling sick. More information about Allevity can be found here. More information about the Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

News

Augustana launches new initiative ahead of election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Augustana University administrators are launching a new initiative that encourages participants to listen to both sides of the political aisle.

News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Hitchcock-Tulare Senior sets example for others

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
A student at Hitchcock-Tulare High School is not taking it easy his senior year.

News

SD Secretary of State’s office offers absentee vote tracking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Secretary of State's office is making it easier for absentee voters to track their ballots.

Latest News

News

TenHaken: ‘We have let our guard down’ in wearing masks, helping slow spread of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
TenHaken is urging residents to do more to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as he says residents have “let our guard down” when it comes to mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding groups.

News

South Dakota Speaker of the House battles COVID

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Speaker of the House says the disease has taken a major toll on him.

News

Military disposal team responds after Sioux Falls resident finds WWI explosive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Ellsworth Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded to Sioux Falls after a resident said they found an explosive.

News

State DCI continue fatal officer-involved shooting investigation in Sioux Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing its investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment complex Friday.

News

South Dakota reports 567 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 567 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases surpassed 8,000 over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.