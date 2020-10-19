Aberdeen businesses and organizations prepare to host indoor activities

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The cold weather is here to stay in northeastern South Dakota and things are beginning to turn around for David Novstrup, General Manager of Allevity Entertainment. He says the whole entertainment industry has been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic and says reopening while maintaining health guidelines is something no one was prepared for.

“We’re a member of The Bowling Proprietor’s Association, and also a group called IAAPA, which is everything from businesses like ours to Disney. And so, I don’t even know how many webinars I was a part of, or how many different things I read about their best practices, and watching businesses like ours reopen,” Novstrup says.

Novstrup is adding more activities to Allevity’s schedule for the colder months, hoping to host a space for students after school. It’s something that the Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen is in the process of transitioning to as well, having to host much of their summer activities outdoors. Director of Operations Shelby Roso says the organization has slowly seen an increase of participants since reopening as well.

“When they called school off, we were done here. So when we were done here, we knew it was time to crack down and get everything really super clean because we wanted to be open as soon as possible,” Roso says.

And as temperatures cool, Roso says they’ll still try to do much of their activities outdoors as the weather permits, and making sure any indoor activities remain safe as well.

“We’ve been able to take them out. We’ve been doing walks, you know. And obviously with the snow like starting today, we still half of our gym still open. So they’re still able to run around. They have the scooters, they have the basketballs. I mean, [it’s] not as such a big gym to play with. And, you know, spread out and run laps like probably need to burn off that energy,” Roso says.

As for Novstrup, he says he’s hopeful that foot traffic will begin to pick up with the cooler weather, and is excited to be hosting activities again.

“Once it gets cold, you can’t really go outside or you don’t want to. So trying to provide a time for kids aren’t in school yet. They can come with their mom and dad and have time,” Novstrup says.

Both say their locations are keeping in mind health guidelines when planning activities, and encourage visitors to be responsible and stay home if they’re feeling sick. More information about Allevity can be found here. More information about the Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen can be found here.

