Augustana launches new initiative ahead of election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University administrators are launching a new initiative that encourages participants to listen to both sides of the political aisle.

“With Malice Toward None” aims to encourage listening, learning, and civil discourse.

Reverend Ann Rosendale says this allows for critical reflection on both sides to really find solutions.

Three events will take place between now and Inauguration Day; and, the first one will be Saturday, October 24.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.