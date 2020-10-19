Advertisement

Augustana launches new initiative ahead of election

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University administrators are launching a new initiative that encourages participants to listen to both sides of the political aisle.

“With Malice Toward None” aims to encourage listening, learning, and civil discourse.

Reverend Ann Rosendale says this allows for critical reflection on both sides to really find solutions.

Three events will take place between now and Inauguration Day; and, the first one will be Saturday, October 24.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

News

Aberdeen businesses and organizations prepare to host indoor activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Businesses and organizations in Aberdeen are transitioning to hosting fall and winter activities while trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Hitchcock-Tulare Senior sets example for others

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
A student at Hitchcock-Tulare High School is not taking it easy his senior year.

News

SD Secretary of State’s office offers absentee vote tracking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Secretary of State's office is making it easier for absentee voters to track their ballots.

Latest News

News

TenHaken: ‘We have let our guard down’ in wearing masks, helping slow spread of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
TenHaken is urging residents to do more to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as he says residents have “let our guard down” when it comes to mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding groups.

News

South Dakota Speaker of the House battles COVID

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Speaker of the House says the disease has taken a major toll on him.

News

Military disposal team responds after Sioux Falls resident finds WWI explosive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Ellsworth Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded to Sioux Falls after a resident said they found an explosive.

News

State DCI continue fatal officer-involved shooting investigation in Sioux Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing its investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment complex Friday.

News

South Dakota reports 567 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 567 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases surpassed 8,000 over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.