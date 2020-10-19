Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: New Tonsillectomy technique reduces pain, recovery time

By Beth Warden
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Hannah Edgar of Aberdeen took two-year-old Jax to the doctor, she asked about his tonsils and his sore throat that just kept coming back.

“We had been told by his pediatrician that he has big tonsils, and he was getting strep throat about every six to eight weeks or so,” said Edgar.

She could see him change with each infection.

“But just kind of get wiped out. He would have a fever. He really wouldn’t want to eat or drink anything, which would obviously just wear him down,” said Edgar.

Avera Ear Nose and Throat Surgeon Dr. Bob Cihak understands what it’s like to have ongoing pain. It leads him to help others in the Aberdeen area.

“When I was young, I had ear infections, I had tonsil problems. I was always in my ENT’s doctor’s office and he was kind of a hero to me,” said Dr. Cihak.

Tonsil infections can be treated in several different ways.

“You know their options are: keep doing what they’re doing, being treated with antibiotics or their sore throats, deal with the obstructive symptoms, or have them out. And once that decision is made, then it’s the technique of the surgeon,” said Dr. Cihak.

A new technique still brings the same results as before, but with a lot less pain.

“The capsule is a thin layer of tissue between the tonsil and the muscles of the throat and traditional tonsillectomy dissects underneath this and takes the capsule out with the tonsil. In the new technique I’ve been performing I remove all the tonsils down to the capsule but leave the capsule in. And we still get the same good results but the pain. Afterward, it’s much better and the recovery is much smoother,” said Dr. Cihak.

Hannah chose the new procedure for little Jax.

“Funny mom moment... he had the full backpack that we let him take with, and the kid would not take it off. I mean, they took him back to get like for the procedure and they let him keep it on, and then the entire time we were in the hospital he just ran around with this little Bumblebee backpack, it was adorable,” said Edgar.

Compared to her older son who had his tonsils removed the traditional way, Jax had an intracapsular tonsillectomy. The recovery time was much different with the new technique.

“By day, two and three post-op, he was eating and drinking again. By day four, he was jumping on the bed,” said Edgar.

And four months later...

“He has not been sick again. Since then, we are really glad that we did end up going through and doing it, even though he was so little,” said Edgar.

“This new intracapsular technique I would never go back and I think it’s been one of the better gifts I could give to my patients with tonsil problems. And it’s been a game-changer,” said Dr. Cihak.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minnesota reports record level of new coronavirus cases

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota health officials have reported nearly 2,300 new coronavirus cases, the first time the state has surpassed the 2,000 mark.

News

Iowa virus deaths, new cases and positivity rate remain high

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours as of Friday came as the state reported 16 more deaths.

News

South Dakota reports 793 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 793 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Friday.

News

Avera opens second COVID-19 testing facility in Sioux Falls

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Avera Health is opening a second COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Sioux Falls as the state continues to see a rise in cases.

Latest News

News

127 inmates at Mike Durfee State Prison test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
More than 100 inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield have tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Sanford, Avera make changes as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
As South Dakota sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, Sanford and Avera Health are making changes to free up staff and increase their surge capacities in Sioux Falls.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: The importance of getting a mammogram during a pandemic

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
There is a 12% lifetime risk in this country of getting breast cancer here in South Dakota our numbers actually run a little higher than the national average.

News

Iowa sees 1,217 virus cases, 11 deaths as spread continues

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Iowa continues to experience widespread coronavirus spread with public health data showing 1,217 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 11 deaths.

News

South Dakota reaches new milestone as it surpasses 30,000 total COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT
South Dakota reached a new milestone on Wednesday as the state Department of Health reported the state surpassed 30,000 total COVID-19 cases.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Pregnancy and health insurance plans

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“You should be able to rely on your agent and your health insurance carrier to speak to you in your plain language, and to explain it to you all those things that maybe you don’t quite understand,” said Reitzel.