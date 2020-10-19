Advertisement

Chances of Light Snow, Rain

Wintry Precip Most of this Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will be staying cloudy across most of the region today. There may be a little sunshine out west this afternoon, but most of us will be dealing with chances of light snow and light rain as we go through the day. Any snowfall accumulations will be light today with everyone seeing less than an inch. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with a light southeast wind.

Tomorrow will be a very similar day. We’ll start off with chances of light snow in the morning before we see that switch over to light rain during the afternoon. Some areas in the higher elevations may see one to two inches of snowfall, but anything that does stick will melt very quickly. Highs will be in the mid 40s Tuesday. In southern parts of the region on Wednesday, we may stay dry but mostly cloudy. Another round of very light snow and rain will be possible to the north again Wednesday.

We’ll keep that trend of light precip for Thursday but it should be mostly rain then with highs near 50. Any rain or snow will wrap up by Friday, but we’re going to cool things off again. Highs will be in the 30s Friday and over the weekend. We’ll get back into the 40s early next week and should be staying dry.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Staying On The Chilly Side

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Getting Even Colder

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Windy Conditions Leading to Fire Concern

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Much Colder Air Returning

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now