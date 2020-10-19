Chances of Light Snow, Rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will be staying cloudy across most of the region today. There may be a little sunshine out west this afternoon, but most of us will be dealing with chances of light snow and light rain as we go through the day. Any snowfall accumulations will be light today with everyone seeing less than an inch. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with a light southeast wind.

Tomorrow will be a very similar day. We’ll start off with chances of light snow in the morning before we see that switch over to light rain during the afternoon. Some areas in the higher elevations may see one to two inches of snowfall, but anything that does stick will melt very quickly. Highs will be in the mid 40s Tuesday. In southern parts of the region on Wednesday, we may stay dry but mostly cloudy. Another round of very light snow and rain will be possible to the north again Wednesday.

We’ll keep that trend of light precip for Thursday but it should be mostly rain then with highs near 50. Any rain or snow will wrap up by Friday, but we’re going to cool things off again. Highs will be in the 30s Friday and over the weekend. We’ll get back into the 40s early next week and should be staying dry.

