Advertisement

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 8 (10-18-20)

Top sights, sounds and moments from local prep and college football!
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Week eight saw the regular season come to an end for the majority of the prep football teams in South Dakota as everyone starts to eye the playoffs.

Here’s a look back at some of the best from the week in prep and college football in Gridiron Greatness!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Joel McCartney No Longer USF Head Volleyball Coach

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Departs aftern nine seasons, USF conducting national search for successor

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 8 (10-18-20)

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in local prep and college football.

Sports

Trevor Zuehlke Takes Field Again For Britton-Hecla

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Senior recovering from brain injury honored during final home game.

Sports

Veerbeek Credits Special 1,000 Win Milestone To Players

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Has spent 22 years coaching volleyball at Western Christian

Latest News

Sports

AA STATE SOCCER: Brandon Valley Girls Win Via Another Shutout, O’Gorman Boys Stun Unbeaten Stevens

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Lynx beat Riders 2-0, Pierre outlasts 11AA field, winning 2-1 in penalty kicks

Sports

A STATE SOCCER: West Central Girls Return To The Top While Chargers Boys Break Through

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
West Central girls defeat Tea 2-0, Sioux Falls Christian boys take out Titans 4-3 in penalty kicks

Sports

Western Christian’s Tammi Veerbeek Gets 1,000th Career Win

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
3rd prep volleyball coach in Iowa history to reach mark

Sports

SDHSAA State A Soccer Recap

Updated: 22 hours ago
West Central girls and Sioux Falls Christian boys take home championships

Sports

SDHSAA State AA Soccer Recap

Updated: 22 hours ago
Brandon Valley Girls, O'Gorman Boys win title

Sports

Western Christian's Veerbeek Gets 1,000th Career Victory

Updated: 22 hours ago
Third prep volleyball coach in Iowa history to reach mark