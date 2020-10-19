Advertisement

Joel McCartney No Longer USF Head Volleyball Coach

School conducting national search for new coach
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now has learned that Joel McCartney is no longer the head volleyball coach at the University of Sioux Falls.

The position was officially posted to the school’s job board three days ago, and the athletic department confirms that a national search for a new coach is underway.

They did not elaborate on why McCartney left or whether he resigned or was let go, and McCartney hasn’t returned our messages.

A former Division One coach at Winthrop and Georgia, McCartney shepherded Sioux Falls transition to Division Two when he took over in 2011. He exits with a record of 149-126 in nine seasons.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

