Military disposal team responds after Sioux Falls resident finds WWI explosive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say the Ellsworth Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded to Sioux Falls after a resident said they found an explosive.

Sioux Falls Police received the call Saturday afternoon after a resident living in the 100 block of North Grange Avenue had found the explosive. Police say the explosive was later determined to be an active World War I mortar shell.

The Ellsworth Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded on Sunday and made it safe.

Police say the resident stated it had been in the house for a few decades.

