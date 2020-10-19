Advertisement

Military disposal team responds after Sioux Falls resident finds WWI explosive

Senior Airmen Christopher Camille and Parker Davis, explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to the 28th Civil Engineer Squadron, build a decontamination station during an EOD Team of the Year competition at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Sept. 12, 2017. The decontamination scenario was the only non-timed event out of eight scenarios that occurred during the competition.
Senior Airmen Christopher Camille and Parker Davis, explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to the 28th Civil Engineer Squadron, build a decontamination station during an EOD Team of the Year competition at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Sept. 12, 2017. The decontamination scenario was the only non-timed event out of eight scenarios that occurred during the competition.(Airman Nicolas Z. Erwin | U.S. Air Force)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say the Ellsworth Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded to Sioux Falls after a resident said they found an explosive.

Sioux Falls Police received the call Saturday afternoon after a resident living in the 100 block of North Grange Avenue had found the explosive. Police say the explosive was later determined to be an active World War I mortar shell.

The Ellsworth Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded on Sunday and made it safe.

Police say the resident stated it had been in the house for a few decades.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State DCI continue fatal officer-involved shooting investigation in Sioux Falls

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing its investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment complex Friday.

News

South Dakota reports 567 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 567 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases surpass 8,000 over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

News

The Jaycees Feargrounds in Sioux Falls retrains actors with COVID safety measures

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Jaycees Feargrounds in Sioux Falls is open and offers people scares this holiday season, but at a safer distance than in years past.

Latest News

News

The Jaycees Feargrounds in Sioux Falls retrains actors with COVID safety measures

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

The Jaycees Feargrounds in Sioux Falls retrains actors with COVID safety measures

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

The Jaycees Feargrounds in Sioux Falls retrains actors with COVID safety measures

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

The Jaycees Feargrounds in Sioux Falls retrains actors with COVID safety measures

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

1 hurt, 1 arrested after Sioux Falls chase results in crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
One person is hurt and another is behind bars after authorities say a pursuit through Sioux Falls resulted in the suspect crashing into a moped.

News

NSU Theatre Program performs “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for free amid pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Northern State University will have four performances of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" this weekend.