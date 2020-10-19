NSU Theatre Program performs “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for free amid pandemic

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students in Northern State University’s Theatre Program will perform four shows of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream" in the Johnson Fine Arts Center Jewett Theatre in Aberdeen. Performances are at 7:30 PM Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and at 3:00 PM on Sunday.

The school’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is set in the 1980s as it follows pairs of lovers as they try to unite with their desired partners amid some hilarious mix-ups. At the same time, a crew of wannabe actors is putting together a play for the duke’s wedding celebration.

The production is directed by Assistant Professor, Kane Anderson.

Because of COVID-19, admission to all fine arts events at NSU are free this school year, and that includes this production. Limited seating is available. Passes will be distributed at the door on a first-come, first-serve basis. Masks are required for everyone in attendance.

