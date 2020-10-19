South Dakota reports 567 new COVID-19 cases Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 567 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases surpass 8,000 over the weekend.

The 567 new cases bring the state total to 33,836. 8,388 of those are currently active.

Currently, 304 South Dakotans are hospitalized. Overall, 2,146 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus. COVID-19 patients occupy 12.6% of the state’s staffed hospital beds and 20.6% of staffed ICU beds. 38.3% of beds and 40.9% of ICU beds are still available.

No new deaths were reported Monday. The death toll remains at 323.

