State DCI continue fatal officer-involved shooting investigation in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing its investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment complex Friday.

On Friday, Sioux Falls Police were called to an apartment building in the 700 block of North Elmwood Avenue just after 11 pm. Police received a report of a man in the building refusing to leave.

Two arriving officers began to enter the apartment building from the north and south side. Authorities say that’s when the suspect began opening fire at the officer entering the north side. The officer on the south side returned fire. The officers exited the building and maintained a perimeter until other authorities arrived.

Authorities say the suspect was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns requested the state DCI to investigate and the two arriving officers were placed on administrative leave, per police policy.

A man who lives in the neighboring apartment, and wishes to remain anonymous, said the situation was unsettling.

“It was a little bit nerve-racking because we didn’t know if it was going to continue."

On Monday, Sioux Falls Police say the DCI is close to identifying the suspect but believe he is a 19-year-old man.

