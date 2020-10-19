Advertisement

TenHaken: ‘We have let down our guard’ in wearing masks, helping slow spread of COVID-19

City officials provide a COVID-19 community response update with a message from health care officials.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken on Monday is urging residents to do more in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as he says residents have “let our guard down” when it comes to mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding groups.

“We need this region and each of you to do your part. We need more. Our schools need you to do more. Our hospitals need you to do more,” TenHaken said at a media briefing with the city’s health care partners on Monday.

TenHaken urged businesses to follow the city’s lead when it comes to mandating employees to wear masks. TenHaken still hasn’t put a mask mandate in place for residents saying, “it’s not enforceable.” TenHaken says residents can continue to see “strong messaging” from the city in the form of billboards and social media campaigns, urging mask-wearing.

TenHaken also emphasized throughout the briefing that the problem is a regional one and not just a Sioux Falls problem as many hospitalizations are coming from outside city limits. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 15.4% of staffed hospital beds and 19.5% of ICU in the Sioux Empire.

According to the city, there are 2,447 active cases in Sioux Falls. 140 of those cases are currently hospitalized.

Dr. David Basel, vice president for clinical quality at Avera says there is no doubt the health system has seen an increase in hospitalized cases in the past month. Dr. Basel also gave an update on the health system’s increase in ICU beds, saying they’ve increased their capacity by more than 10 and have a plan in place to increase it even more.

Health officials also shared their concerns over the upcoming holidays.

Sanford University and Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Wilde says families should consider whether or not to gather or travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Health officials nationally have urged families to reconsider large gatherings indoors this holiday season.

