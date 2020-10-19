Advertisement

The Jaycees Feargrounds in Sioux Falls retrains actors with COVID safety measures

The haunted house launches several new safety measures.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Jaycees Feargrounds at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds is open and offers plenty of scares for people this holiday season, but this year, actors are relearning the way they perform in a haunted house to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The haunted house is implementing a host of new measures, including the wearing of face coverings for actors and customers, smaller groups, more time in between groups to clean and social distancing. Social distancing is especially changing the way The Jaycees Feargrounds is operating this Halloween season.

In a typical October, actors at a haunted house use a close leap at a customer to help add to the house’s terror. But to ensure social distancing, actors are now keeping their distance and substituting the invasion of personal space for other props.

“For years the haunted house industry has trained to get up in people’s faces and get in people’s comfort zone, and this year was a whole training of we don’t want you to do that anymore,” said project manager Brandon Callenius. “So this year is a whole lot of learning how to use your props and learning how to use your environment.”

Adjustments to costumes and props or more volume help cover the ground of social distancing. The structure of the houses is also changing in the face of the pandemic. Instead of long, dark and disorientating halls, the haunted house is making the house one large, spaced out room after the other to encourage more distance between the customers and the actors.

The Jaycees Feargrounds is open 22nd, 23rd, 24th and the 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st. Tickets are $15 at the door and $10 online at the venue’s website.

