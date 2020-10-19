Advertisement

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Hitchcock-Tulare Senior sets example for others

A senior at Hitchcock-Tulare High School talks about balancing classwork with extracurricular activities.
A senior at Hitchcock-Tulare High School talks about balancing classwork with extracurricular activities.(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULARE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Usually, senior year can be one of the easier ones for students, but not for Cullen McNeil at Hitchcock-Tulare High School.

“Obviously in the past years, I’ve had to work hard to maintain my GPA and everything, but this year a lot more strenuous classes,” McNeil said.

His principal, Clint Nelson, said McNeil is able to take dual credit courses and succeed because of his organization and patience.

“He doesn’t turn in work to say it’s done. He turns in quality work,” Nelson said.

McNeil is a natural leader because of this. His academics are important, but he’s also the team captain of the football team, student body president, and a South Dakota Boys State Delegate.

“He wouldn’t expect you to do it if he wouldn’t do it himself, and I think that’s what has really made him the individual that he is,” Nelson said. “He stays out of the drama, and he just focuses on himself and his business.”

Sometimes that means late nights to make sure the work gets done.

“He has a great work ethic and whatever he chooses to do in his life, I think he will be very successful at it because he’s already set himself up to be,” Nelson said.

McNeil is still deciding between studying agriculture at South Dakota State University or outdoor education at Black Hills State University.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, McNeil receives a $250 scholarship from Northern Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

News

Augustana launches new initiative ahead of election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Augustana University administrators are launching a new initiative that encourages participants to listen to both sides of the political aisle.

News

Aberdeen businesses and organizations prepare to host indoor activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Businesses and organizations in Aberdeen are transitioning to hosting fall and winter activities while trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

SD Secretary of State’s office offers absentee vote tracking

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Secretary of State's office is making it easier for absentee voters to track their ballots.

Latest News

News

TenHaken: ‘We have let our guard down’ in wearing masks, helping slow spread of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
TenHaken is urging residents to do more to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as he says residents have “let our guard down” when it comes to mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding groups.

News

South Dakota Speaker of the House battles COVID

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Speaker of the House says the disease has taken a major toll on him.

News

Military disposal team responds after Sioux Falls resident finds WWI explosive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Ellsworth Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded to Sioux Falls after a resident said they found an explosive.

News

State DCI continue fatal officer-involved shooting investigation in Sioux Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing its investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment complex Friday.

News

South Dakota reports 567 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 567 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases surpassed 8,000 over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.