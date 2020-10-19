Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Hitchcock-Tulare Senior sets example for others

TULARE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Usually, senior year can be one of the easier ones for students, but not for Cullen McNeil at Hitchcock-Tulare High School.

“Obviously in the past years, I’ve had to work hard to maintain my GPA and everything, but this year a lot more strenuous classes,” McNeil said.

His principal, Clint Nelson, said McNeil is able to take dual credit courses and succeed because of his organization and patience.

“He doesn’t turn in work to say it’s done. He turns in quality work,” Nelson said.

McNeil is a natural leader because of this. His academics are important, but he’s also the team captain of the football team, student body president, and a South Dakota Boys State Delegate.

“He wouldn’t expect you to do it if he wouldn’t do it himself, and I think that’s what has really made him the individual that he is,” Nelson said. “He stays out of the drama, and he just focuses on himself and his business.”

Sometimes that means late nights to make sure the work gets done.

“He has a great work ethic and whatever he chooses to do in his life, I think he will be very successful at it because he’s already set himself up to be,” Nelson said.

McNeil is still deciding between studying agriculture at South Dakota State University or outdoor education at Black Hills State University.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, McNeil receives a $250 scholarship from Northern Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

