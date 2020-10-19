Advertisement

University of Iowa says it won’t pay ex-players’ demand for $20 million

University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta walks on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The University of Iowa said it would not pay a demand from eight Black former football players for $20 million in compensation for alleged racial discrimination they faced playing for the Hawkeyes.

The university general counsel’s office released its response Sunday to a 21-page certified letter dated Oct. 5 from civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who is representing the players.

The players also called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz, and athletic director Gary Barta. The university says it has taken steps to improve the environment for Black athletes.

