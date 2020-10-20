7 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of seven more South Dakotans as active cases continued to rise Tuesday.

The seven additional deaths increase total deaths in the state to 330, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. One victim was in their 50s, two were in their 70s, and four were over the age of 80.

State health officials reported 621 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases to 33,466. A total of 25,686 of those cases are now listed as recovered.

Active cases rose by 53 to 8,441, which is a record high in South Dakota. Based on South Dakota’s population estimate of roughly 884,000, nearly one person in one hundred in the state has an active infection.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease also reached a new high Tuesday, increasing by 25 to 329.

COVID-19 patients currently occupy 12 percent of the state’s hospital beds and 22 percent of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 39% of hospital beds and 33% of ICU beds are still available.

