Aberdeen digs out after storm brings wet and heavy snow

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday’s snow storm that hit northeastern South Dakota moved through quickly, leaving just a small amount of snow to melt off in the afternoon.

But now the ground is covered by wet, slushy snow. Aberdeen Public Works Director Robin Bobzien says snow this early in the season is always in the back of his mind, but he doesn’t like to see it come true.

“Last year we had a similar thing, and we ended up with, it was a doozy last year, that first snow. And we’re hoping that we don’t end up with that much because that really sets the tone for the whole year.” Bobzien says.

Bobzien says the city is trying to avoid using snow plows on roadways and intersections at the moment, trying to prevent any unnecessary damage to the pavement. Instead crews were out Tuesday morning around town using other methods to prevent slick roads.

“Our guys are out doing the salting right now, trying to make sure that roads are prevented from getting slippery.”

Students walk on Northern State's campus in Aberdeen as snow falls in the area. (Dakota News Now)

And not everyone is happy to see the snow. Latoya Shirley, a South Dakota State nursing student studying at Northern State, is one of them. Shirley, who is from Jamaica, says she was surprised and frustrated at the amount of snow the area received this morning.

“This morning, I woke up, I look outside. It was snowing! I’m like, ‘A few weeks ago it was so warm, it was fall,’ And now we’re actually experiencing snow.” Shirley says.

Bobzien says that Aberdeen residents should be mindful of any notices that the city sends out regarding snow removal, and to be prepared to move vehicles at any moment.

“People should be signing up for the notifications through our website or through some other site to make sure they’re knowing whats going on with our snow removal process.” Bobzien says.

Currently the National Weather Service in Aberdeen forecasts that the area may see another significant chance of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday.

