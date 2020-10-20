Advertisement

Attendance at South Dakota State Fair down nearly 50% from 2019

South Dakota State Fair (file photo)
South Dakota State Fair (file photo)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attendance at the South Dakota State Fair was down significantly in 2020 as the event was weighed down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say just under 108,000 people attended this year’s event, compared to the roughly 205,000 the fair saw in 2019.

Despite the decrease in attendance, South Dakota State Fairgrounds manager Peggy Besch told Dakota Radio Group she was pleased with the numbers in light of the pandemic.

Besch said attendees spent around $1.3 million on goods, concessions, and carnival rides at the fair. She also said the fair was a success because of the additional safety measures taken - including sanitization stations and increased social distancing efforts.

The 2021 South Dakota State Fair will be held Sept. 2-6.

