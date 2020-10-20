Brookings implements emergency snow route advisory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Brookings is enacting an emergency snow route advisory after the city was hit with an October snowfall Tuesday morning.

The advisor limits parking on emergency snow routes. It will take effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to Public Information Officer Chelsie Bakken.

City officials ask residents to refrain from parking on emergency snow routes, and to move any vehicles currently parked on one of these routes.

More information about the advisory, including a map of emergency snow routes, is available on the city’s website.

Tuesday morning’s snowfall impacted much of eastern South Dakota, leading to slippery road conditions and a number of accidents on I-29.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.