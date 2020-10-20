Chances of Light Snow, Rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will see the light rain and light snow continue to spread to the east through the day Tuesday. Some parts of the region will see accumulating snowfall. In eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota, some places could see one to three inches of snow. Some areas at higher elevations could see four or five inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for eastern parts of the region until 4 p.m. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the east to the low 50s out west.

There’s a slight chances we could see a few flurries or showers Wednesday, but most of us should stay dry. Highs will be back in the mid 40s for most. By Thursday, we may see a flurry in the morning but most of the precip should fall as rain with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll start to dry out for Friday but colder air will move into the region. Highs will fall into the low to mid 30s by then.

Over the weekend, clouds will increase Saturday with highs still in the mid 30s. We’ll bring in another chance of light rain and light snow on Sunday. After that, we’re in store for a cold day Monday with highs in the low 30s. We should warm back into the low 40s through most of next week.

