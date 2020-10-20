Advertisement

Chances of Light Snow, Rain

Wintry Precip Most of this Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will see the light rain and light snow continue to spread to the east through the day Tuesday. Some parts of the region will see accumulating snowfall. In eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota, some places could see one to three inches of snow. Some areas at higher elevations could see four or five inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for eastern parts of the region until 4 p.m. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the east to the low 50s out west.

There’s a slight chances we could see a few flurries or showers Wednesday, but most of us should stay dry. Highs will be back in the mid 40s for most. By Thursday, we may see a flurry in the morning but most of the precip should fall as rain with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll start to dry out for Friday but colder air will move into the region. Highs will fall into the low to mid 30s by then.

Over the weekend, clouds will increase Saturday with highs still in the mid 30s. We’ll bring in another chance of light rain and light snow on Sunday. After that, we’re in store for a cold day Monday with highs in the low 30s. We should warm back into the low 40s through most of next week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Chances of Light Snow, Rain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Staying On The Chilly Side

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT

Forecast

Getting Even Colder

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Windy Conditions Leading to Fire Concern

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now