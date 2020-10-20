Downtown Sioux Falls hosting trick-or-treating event Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several downtown Sioux Falls businesses are teaming up to host a Halloween event this weekend.

Downtown Trick or Treat will be held Sunday from 1-3 p.m., according to Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

Organizers say they are taking several steps to comply with CDC guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19. These include contactless treat bags and sanitizing stations. Organizers are encouraging all participants to wear masks.

A map of all businesses taking in the event is available here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.