Downtown Sioux Falls hosting trick-or-treating event Sunday
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several downtown Sioux Falls businesses are teaming up to host a Halloween event this weekend.
Downtown Trick or Treat will be held Sunday from 1-3 p.m., according to Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.
Organizers say they are taking several steps to comply with CDC guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19. These include contactless treat bags and sanitizing stations. Organizers are encouraging all participants to wear masks.
A map of all businesses taking in the event is available here.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.