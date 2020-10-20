Fargo mayor issues mask mandate for city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The mayor of Fargo has used his emergency powers to issue a mandatory mask order requiring the wearing of face coverings in the city to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Tim Mahoney announced the mandate Monday. It affects individuals in both indoor and outdoor settings where people are exposed to non-household members and where six feet of social distancing is note possible.

The mandate replaces a directive implemented this summer. Valley News Live reports it will last as long as the city emergency is in effect, as determined by the City Commission.

Mahoney said the mandate was prompted by a number of recent concerning trends regarding the coroanvirus pandemic in the region, including a spike in hospitalizations, community spread, and COVID-19 deaths.

“This is about science, not politics. This is our community’s health,” Mahoney said.

The mandate comes as the coronavirus continues to spread across the Upper Midwest. On Monday, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken issued a call to action encouraging more people to wear masks, but stopped short of issuing any sort of mandate.

